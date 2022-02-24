Captrust Financial Advisors Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,507,000 after acquiring an additional 385,834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after acquiring an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $56,910,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,959,000 after acquiring an additional 128,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after acquiring an additional 99,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $384.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

