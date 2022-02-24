Captrust Financial Advisors Has $9.54 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Boeing by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 457,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $100,540,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

BA stock opened at $196.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $183.77 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

