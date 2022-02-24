Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.09% of Evergy worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.87 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $459,475.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 68,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

