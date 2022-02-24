Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 544.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,052 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,917,000 after acquiring an additional 677,400 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after acquiring an additional 565,658 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

NYSE:YUM opened at $121.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.94 and a one year high of $139.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.15.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

