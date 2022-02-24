Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,617 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $89.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.80. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.44 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

