Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 15,398 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 637,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,176,000 after purchasing an additional 613,712 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 462,427 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,768.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 235,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 223,030 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,050.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 123,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 149,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 59,923 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.