Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 24,563 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,563 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.22% of Nexstar Media Group worth $13,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 72.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 107,681 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $169.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.60 and a 12 month high of $185.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.83.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

