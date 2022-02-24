Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 39,607 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1,025.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $285.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.74 and a 200 day moving average of $325.86.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,265 shares of company stock valued at $113,920,520. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

