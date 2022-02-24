Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 5,773 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $17,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $100.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.78. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

