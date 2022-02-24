Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 61,515 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,914 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

VYM opened at $107.97 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.82 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average is $109.02.

