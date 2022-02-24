Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT opened at $186.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.37 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.