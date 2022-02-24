Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $14,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Valero Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after acquiring an additional 697,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Valero Energy by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $86.35 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $93.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

