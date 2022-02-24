Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 10,866 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,866 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.82% of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 42,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 407,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 157,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 83,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDM stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73.

