Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,055 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.