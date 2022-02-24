Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 32,224 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,224 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 765,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,300,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 748,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,604,000 after purchasing an additional 69,038 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 637,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,908 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5,112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 253,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITOT opened at $94.39 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $108.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.88.

