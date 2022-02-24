Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Trading Up 4.2%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 1,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35.

Carbios SAS Company Profile

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

