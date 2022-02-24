Cardano (ADA) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $29.03 billion and $3.66 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00198492 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00022156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.00355641 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00059178 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,124,387,217 coins and its circulating supply is 33,640,640,414 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

