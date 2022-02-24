CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.37

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 5987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareMax by 41.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareMax by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CareMax by 400.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

