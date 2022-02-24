CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.37

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 5987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)
CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.
