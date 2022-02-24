CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. CarGurus updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.31-$0.33 EPS.

CARG traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,050. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16.

CARG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $1,612,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,461 shares of company stock worth $10,306,992. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,215,000 after acquiring an additional 153,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CarGurus by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 399.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 267,550 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

