CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.22 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of CARG traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.26. 1,148,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,045. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $39.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,570,546.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 283,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,992 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CarGurus by 275.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CarGurus by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CarGurus by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CarGurus by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 56,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CarGurus by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

