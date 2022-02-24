CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-$0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.22 million.CarGurus also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.26. 1,149,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,050. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.60.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $357,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 399.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 267,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after acquiring an additional 153,236 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 56,703 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.