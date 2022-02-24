Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

NYSE CSV traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $799.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $66.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In related news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,581. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 56,816 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 46,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,637 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Carriage Services by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSV. Sidoti boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

