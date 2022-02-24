Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Carter Bankshares posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Carter Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

CARE stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.03. 3,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,883. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield acquired 6,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $91,731 over the last three months. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares (Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.