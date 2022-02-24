Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

CVNA traded up $12.40 on Thursday, hitting $126.05. 6,548,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,217. Carvana has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of -86.93 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.45.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carvana by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.35.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

