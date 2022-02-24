Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.21 million.

Shares of CASA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 300,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,756. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $347.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASA. Barclays decreased their price target on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Casa Systems by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Casa Systems by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Casa Systems by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Casa Systems by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 30,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Casa Systems by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

