Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Acquires 88,588 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of Republic Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55.

On Friday, February 18th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99.

RSG traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.47. 1,532,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,824. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.42. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $499,246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 237.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,891,000 after acquiring an additional 743,575 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $61,779,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 625.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 602,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,327,000 after acquiring an additional 519,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

