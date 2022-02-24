Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO Sells $2,230,270.38 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $71.64. 428,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,655. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $89.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 42,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after acquiring an additional 114,237 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,090,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

