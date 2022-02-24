Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) VP Shelley E. Sayward Sells 222 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $15,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CWST stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $71.64. 428,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

