Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $178.20

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $178.20 and last traded at $178.20, with a volume of 1258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.60 and a 200-day moving average of $192.98.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,795,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 168,802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,379 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,876,000 after purchasing an additional 121,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,900,000 after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.