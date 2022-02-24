Casper Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $274.17 million and approximately $12.48 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.09 or 0.06918139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,459.37 or 1.00167677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00044003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00049185 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,690,634,291 coins and its circulating supply is 3,941,119,140 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

