Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.59. 2,427,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,575,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The stock has a market cap of $143.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 173.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 43,287 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime in the second quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 174.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 182,001 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

