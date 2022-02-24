Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.46

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 3411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cazoo Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,683,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,241,000 after buying an additional 1,985,617 shares during the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,107,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $13,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

