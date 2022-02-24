Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.46

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 3411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.94.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.
