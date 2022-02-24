CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE CBRE traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.27. 63,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,383. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
About CBRE Group (Get Rating)
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
