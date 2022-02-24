CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CBRE traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.27. 63,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,383. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,829 shares of company stock valued at $770,423 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

