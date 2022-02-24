C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Trading Down 17.7%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) shares fell 17.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 3,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 6,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

