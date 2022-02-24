CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

CCDBF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CCDBF opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. CCL Industries has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

