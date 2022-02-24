CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

CCDBF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CCDBF opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. CCL Industries has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $59.41.

About CCL Industries (Get Rating)

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

