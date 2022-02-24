CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $61.00

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$61.00 and last traded at C$61.11, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.45.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.30. The company has a market cap of C$10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.38.
CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.A)
