CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $61.00

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$61.00 and last traded at C$61.11, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.30. The company has a market cap of C$10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.38.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

