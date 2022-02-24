Celanese (CE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Celanese (NYSE: CE) in the last few weeks:

2/22/2022 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

2/20/2022 – Celanese had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.

2/16/2022 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

2/5/2022 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2022 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $198.00 to $206.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $172.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $198.00 to $206.00.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $135.77 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.40 and a 200 day moving average of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

