Celanese (CE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Celanese (NYSE: CE) in the last few weeks:
- 2/22/2022 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.
- 2/20/2022 – Celanese had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.
- 2/16/2022 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.
- 2/5/2022 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/1/2022 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2022 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $198.00 to $206.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $172.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $198.00 to $206.00.
Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $135.77 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.40 and a 200 day moving average of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
