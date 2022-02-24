Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.33% of Celanese worth $54,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,247,000 after acquiring an additional 279,585 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 306.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $138.50 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

