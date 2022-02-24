Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Celanese worth $13,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Celanese by 141.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Celanese by 8.3% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Celanese by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.26. 29,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,708. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $135.77 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CE. Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Celanese Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.