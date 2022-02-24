Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Celanese worth $13,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Celanese by 141.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Celanese by 8.3% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Celanese by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.26. 29,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,708. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $135.77 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CE. Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

