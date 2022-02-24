Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.71

Shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and traded as low as $2.88. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 4,184 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celyad Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.
About Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD)
Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.
