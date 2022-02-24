Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.71

Shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and traded as low as $2.88. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 4,184 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celyad Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating ) by 139.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Celyad Oncology worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

