CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 568,328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of CEMEX worth $16,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CX. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in CEMEX by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050,524 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 876.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CEMEX by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,072 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CEMEX by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,587,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CEMEX by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,784,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,730 shares in the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.09.

NYSE:CX opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

