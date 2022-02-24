Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stake Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,496,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 182,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Cenovus Energy worth $45,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 594.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,885,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,376,000 after purchasing an additional 286,787 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 254.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 561,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVE opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

