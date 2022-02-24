Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Gap Up to $15.14

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.14, but opened at $15.81. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 159,027 shares trading hands.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 2.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

