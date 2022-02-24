Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.29. 16,255,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,430,812. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 5.68. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $8.73.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 750.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 80,020 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDEV. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.