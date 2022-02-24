Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.
Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.29. 16,255,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,430,812. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 5.68. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $8.73.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 750.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 80,020 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
