Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.88

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $8.31. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 68,673 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on CDEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 5.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

