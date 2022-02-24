Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.31

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and traded as high as $13.49. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 149,800 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

