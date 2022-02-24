Centric Swap (CNS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $743,110.00

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $743,110.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041915 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.81 or 0.06765750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,511.43 or 0.99914827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00043294 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00048036 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

