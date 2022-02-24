Centrifuge (CFG) Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $83.01 million and approximately $433,457.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00041423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,366.45 or 0.06685917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,246.31 or 0.99581319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00043241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00048570 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 179,015,394 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

