Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) Stock Price Up 19.1%

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) shares traded up 19.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.37. 459,580 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 358,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58.

Get Cerberus Cyber Sentinel alerts:

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Company Profile (OTC:CISO)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. is a managed cybersecurity and compliance company. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.