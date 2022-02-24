Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Ceridian HCM worth $43,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 21.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $1,290,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $2,562,000.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,475 shares of company stock valued at $54,153,378. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDAY opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -131.20 and a beta of 1.49. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.36 and a twelve month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

